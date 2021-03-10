Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Nuvation Bio Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Nuvation Bio in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NUVB. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE NUVB opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $12.94.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.