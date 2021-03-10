Jeffrey G. Black Sells 7,000 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $116,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 620,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,360,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 534,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $17.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. Research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATEC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 316.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

