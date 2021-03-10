JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,053,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.02% of JELD-WEN worth $128,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $704,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $2,414,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 38.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

JELD opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JELD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

