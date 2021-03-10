Jetcoin (JET) Reaches Market Cap of $427,805.72

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $427,805.72 and $1.16 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00052854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.89 or 0.00729555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00065301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00028776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00038800 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

