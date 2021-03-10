Jetcoin Market Cap Tops $425,647.64 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $425,647.64 and approximately $1.12 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00055877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $428.83 or 0.00794385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00026544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00066037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00030436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00040940 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

