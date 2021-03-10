JMP Securities Boosts Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $80.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.

Domo stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.21. 16,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,022. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 3.07. Domo has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $79.00.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 4,699 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $218,503.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,639 shares in the company, valued at $634,213.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,764,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 303,759 shares of company stock worth $16,478,979 in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 62.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

