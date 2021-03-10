JMP Securities Raises Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $80.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOMO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,022. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 3.07. Domo has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $79.00.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $218,503.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,213.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,764,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,759 shares of company stock worth $16,478,979. 15.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Domo during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Domo by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

