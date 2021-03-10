Jobchain (JOB) Trading 61% Higher This Week

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 49% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Jobchain has traded up 61% against the dollar. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $9.30 million and approximately $57,320.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00056338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.12 or 0.00788772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00026657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00066271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00030808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00041121 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain (JOB) is a token. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,255,292,293 tokens. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

