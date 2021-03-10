Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Decreased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.4% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,745,000 after buying an additional 933,976 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after buying an additional 1,032,575 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,769,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,067,000 after buying an additional 543,541 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,850,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,554,000 after buying an additional 204,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $413.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

