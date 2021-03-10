Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.6% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $413.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

