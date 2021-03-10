Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,574.66

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,574.66 ($33.64) and traded as high as GBX 3,243 ($42.37). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 3,221 ($42.08), with a volume of 439,928 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,585 ($33.77).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,026.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,574.66. The stock has a market cap of £6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,101 ($40.51) per share, with a total value of £372.12 ($486.18).

Johnson Matthey Company Profile (LON:JMAT)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

