Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Director Sells $49,700.00 in Stock

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Director Edward F. Lang sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $49,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock traded up $6.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.78. 1,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,643. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.03. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.76 and a 52-week high of $143.86.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.07. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 9.30%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $1,813,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $1,656,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

