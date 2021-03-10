Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Hits New 52-Week High at $146.70

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $146.70 and last traded at $145.67, with a volume of 1435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.38.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.07. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 9.30%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

In other news, Director Edward F. Lang sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $189,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,245 shares of company stock worth $802,961 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 465.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

