Johnson Rice Upgrades Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to “Buy”

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Johnson Rice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.21.

Shares of NYSE SWN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 17,203,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,194,311. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. Analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,860,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

