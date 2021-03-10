Jonathan Asquith Acquires 30,000 Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) Stock

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) insider Jonathan Asquith acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £88,800 ($116,017.77).

SLA stock opened at GBX 291.50 ($3.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 315.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 271.70. The company has a market cap of £6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47. The company has a current ratio of 16.36, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. Standard Life Aberdeen plc has a 12-month low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 333.40 ($4.36).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Standard Life Aberdeen’s payout ratio is currently -0.54%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 273 ($3.57) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 252.80 ($3.30).

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

