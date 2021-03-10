JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.20

JOST Werke AG (ETR:JST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €52.20 ($61.41) and last traded at €53.30 ($62.71), with a volume of 37182 shares. The stock had previously closed at €51.80 ($60.94).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on JOST Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €52.60 ($61.88).

Get JOST Werke alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $794.17 million and a PE ratio of 180.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.25.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.