Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Shares Gap Up to $0.50

Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.50, but opened at C$0.56. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 304,895 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Journey Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

