JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Price Up 6.4%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s share price rose 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $118.00 and last traded at $116.25. Approximately 1,131,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,515,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.25.

YY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JOYY has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

Get JOYY alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $231,162,000 after purchasing an additional 364,362 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter worth $132,415,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,603,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,235,000 after purchasing an additional 869,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.