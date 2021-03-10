JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 36,044 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,854,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.61% of Keysight Technologies worth $641,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 343,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after purchasing an additional 192,147 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 121,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $136.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,400. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

