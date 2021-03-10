JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 118.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,124,471 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.73% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $605,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,359,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,223,000 after acquiring an additional 31,464 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 132,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,031,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,409,000 after purchasing an additional 321,510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.47. 626,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,488,523. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $45.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.06.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

