JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $610.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,519,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700,385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.70% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $610,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Professional Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,969. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $112.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.57.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.