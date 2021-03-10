JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $156.17

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $156.17 and last traded at $155.26, with a volume of 972143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Independent Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.99.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

The company has a market cap of $473.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,385,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.