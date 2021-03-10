JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 603,289 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,452,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 603,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.11% of Rockwell Automation worth $615,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.12. 9,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,556. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.81.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock worth $5,888,231 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.