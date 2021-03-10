JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Target Price to $170.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QCOM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.35. The stock had a trading volume of 421,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,960,102. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.