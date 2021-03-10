JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (JCH.L) (LON:JCH) Insider Andrew L. Sutch Acquires 72 Shares

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (JCH.L) (LON:JCH) insider Andrew L. Sutch bought 72 shares of JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (JCH.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.77) per share, with a total value of £483.12 ($631.20).

Shares of JCH traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 668 ($8.73). 56,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,804. The stock has a market cap of £388.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 644.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 599.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 446 ($5.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 680.16 ($8.89).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (JCH.L)’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a yield of 1.52%. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (JCH.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

