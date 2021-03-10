JUIICE Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $357.00 (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 83.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. JUIICE has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $357.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUIICE token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUIICE has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00073845 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001916 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About JUIICE

JUIICE (JUI) is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JUIICE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

