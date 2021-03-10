JUIICE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $365.00 (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 88.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. JUIICE has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $365.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JUIICE has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JUIICE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JUIICE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00076632 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002045 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

JUIICE Token Profile

JUIICE (CRYPTO:JUI) is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io

Buying and Selling JUIICE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUIICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUIICE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.