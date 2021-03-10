JulSwap (JULD) Price Tops $0.29

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a total market cap of $54.52 million and approximately $10.00 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $278.97 or 0.00496539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00067165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00053279 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00073029 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.32 or 0.00541658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00075981 BTC.

JulSwap Token Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

JulSwap Token Trading

