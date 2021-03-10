Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) were up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €37.18 ($43.74) and last traded at €37.00 ($43.53). Approximately 53,206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.24 ($42.64).

The company’s 50-day moving average is €37.99 and its 200 day moving average is €34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 26.70.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

