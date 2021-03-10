Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Shares Gap Up to $6,844.00

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,844 ($89.42), but opened at GBX 7,144 ($93.34). Just Eat Takeaway.com shares last traded at GBX 7,122 ($93.05), with a volume of 232,267 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £129.78 ($169.56) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Just Eat Takeaway.com to a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($137.18) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a £122 ($159.39) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £109.95 ($143.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,637.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,264.12.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

