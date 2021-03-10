Just Energy Group (JE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE: JE) in the last few weeks:

3/1/2021 – Just Energy Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $1.00 to $2.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Just Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.00.

2/22/2021 – Just Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

2/22/2021 – Just Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

2/16/2021 – Just Energy Group had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

1/13/2021 – Just Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $10.50 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Just Energy Group stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.43. Just Energy Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41.

Get Just Energy Group Inc alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JE. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $569,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $21,750,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Just Energy Group during the third quarter worth $1,162,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.