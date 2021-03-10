Just Energy Group (JE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE: JE) in the last few weeks:
- 3/1/2021 – Just Energy Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $1.00 to $2.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – Just Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.00.
- 2/22/2021 – Just Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 2/22/2021 – Just Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 2/16/2021 – Just Energy Group had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.
- 1/13/2021 – Just Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $10.50 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Just Energy Group stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.43. Just Energy Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JE. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $569,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $21,750,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Just Energy Group during the third quarter worth $1,162,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.
