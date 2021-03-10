Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Shares Gap Down to $3.95

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $1.16. Just Energy Group shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 44,388 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.07.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JE. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 936.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

