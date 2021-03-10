JUST Hits Market Cap of $132.47 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. JUST has a total market cap of $132.47 million and $165.18 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST token can now be purchased for $0.0586 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, JUST has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $278.24 or 0.00493932 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00066967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00052504 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00073190 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.34 or 0.00531392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00075429 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.