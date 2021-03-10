Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $1,019,000.00.

NASDAQ:SPT traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,643. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.74. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.82.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $79,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $134,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

