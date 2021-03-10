K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.18

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$34.18 and traded as high as C$40.71. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$40.56, with a volume of 3,603 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KBL shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.33.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$430.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

About K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.