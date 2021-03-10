K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $132.48

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 132.48 ($1.73) and traded as high as GBX 168.02 ($2.20). K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 172 ($2.25), with a volume of 2,224 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 132.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 111.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.87 million and a P/E ratio of -3.85.

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile (LON:KBT)

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated business solutions to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors in the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through Own IP and Supply Chain Solutions & Managed Services segments. The company offers enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management software, as well as point solutions, and hosting and managed services.

