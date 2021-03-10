Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Hits New 1-Year High at $123.65

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $123.65 and last traded at $122.95, with a volume of 4357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.90.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 156.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.16.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

