Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on KLR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $491.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. Kaleyra has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaleyra will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Avi S. Katz sold 221,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $4,281,353.82. Also, Director Emilio Hirsch acquired 5,000 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $857,900 and sold 658,554 shares valued at $12,251,883. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLR. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Kaleyra by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 936,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Kaleyra by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.

