Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Trading Up 8.5%

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)’s stock price traded up 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.76. 501,347 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 682,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $491.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kaleyra news, Director Neil Miotto sold 16,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $289,165.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Avi S. Katz sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $3,678,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $857,900 and have sold 658,554 shares valued at $12,251,883. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 4th quarter worth about $711,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Kaleyra by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP lifted its position in Kaleyra by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 718,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 68,307 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the 4th quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,000. 20.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.

