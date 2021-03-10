KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

KAR opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 100.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Grace Capital raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 453,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

