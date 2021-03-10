KAR Auction Services (KAR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for KAR Auction Services (NYSE: KAR):

2/25/2021 – KAR Auction Services had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

2/18/2021 – KAR Auction Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

2/18/2021 – KAR Auction Services was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

2/17/2021 – KAR Auction Services was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – KAR Auction Services was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE KAR traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $16.05. 4,123,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 210,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 28,088 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 345,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 64,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

