KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Stock Price Up 6.5%

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) shares rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.14 and last traded at $16.05. Approximately 4,127,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,582,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. As a group, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

