KARMA Trading 6,767.1% Higher This Week (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 1,361.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. One KARMA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KARMA has traded up 6,767.1% against the dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $36.68 million and $106.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

