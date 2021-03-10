Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Shares Gap Up to $30.35

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.35, but opened at $34.59. Kaspien shares last traded at $35.25, with a volume of 230 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kaspien had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 923.43%. The business had revenue of $38.91 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaspien stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.90% of Kaspien at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaspien Company Profile (NASDAQ:KSPN)

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

