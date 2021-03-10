KBC Group NV Acquires 12,787 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,983 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 237.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $17.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.