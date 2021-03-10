KBC Group NV Acquires 90,780 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 207.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,780 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 12,394 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 91,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 58,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCL shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

