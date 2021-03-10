KBC Group NV Boosts Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after buying an additional 4,565,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,365,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lyft by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,394,491 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $65,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,500 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,952,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $65.95.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.21.

In other news, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $15,474,819.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $330,946.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,786,309 shares of company stock worth $98,455,134. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.