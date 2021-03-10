KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 188,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,082,000 after purchasing an additional 691,709 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,771. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $104,744.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,125. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.93.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

