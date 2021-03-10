KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17,153 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.09% of Noah worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Noah by 30.0% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,163,000 after purchasing an additional 434,995 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Noah by 110.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 117,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Noah by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,029,000 after purchasing an additional 38,014 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Noah by 310.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 36,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Noah by 49.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Noah alerts:

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83. Noah Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77.

Noah declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nomura cut shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.18 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

Noah Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.