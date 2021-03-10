KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of UFP Industries worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $64.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $65.62.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

